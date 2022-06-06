McCallie Avenue shooting evidence markers

Chattanooga police have released more details in the Sunday morning shooting that ended with three people dead and 14 people injured.

Two of those dead were killed by gunfire; the third was killed when they were struck be a vehicle fleeing the scene, police say, at a nightclub in the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue about 2:37am Sunday.

Some of the surviving victims have life threatening injuries; other do not. Police describe the victims' ages and sex as:

  • Victim 4: Male, 31
  • Victim 5: Female, 28
  • Victim 6: Female, 33
  • Victim 7: Female, 34
  • Victim 8: Female, 30
  • Victim 9: Male, 26
  • Victim 10: Female, 25
  • Victim 11: Male, 33
  • Victim 12: Male, 32
  • Victim 13: Male, 16
  • Victim 14: Male, 21
  • Victim 15: Female, 49
  • Victim 16: Female, 34
  • Victim 17: Male, 35

Police describe the investigation as "complex" and ask that anyone with information the shooting call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police say.

