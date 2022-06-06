Chattanooga police have released more details in the Sunday morning shooting that ended with three people dead and 14 people injured.
Two of those dead were killed by gunfire; the third was killed when they were struck be a vehicle fleeing the scene, police say, at a nightclub in the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue about 2:37am Sunday.
Some of the surviving victims have life threatening injuries; other do not. Police describe the victims' ages and sex as:
- Victim 4: Male, 31
- Victim 5: Female, 28
- Victim 6: Female, 33
- Victim 7: Female, 34
- Victim 8: Female, 30
- Victim 9: Male, 26
- Victim 10: Female, 25
- Victim 11: Male, 33
- Victim 12: Male, 32
- Victim 13: Male, 16
- Victim 14: Male, 21
- Victim 15: Female, 49
- Victim 16: Female, 34
- Victim 17: Male, 35
Police describe the investigation as "complex" and ask that anyone with information the shooting call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.
No amount of information is too small or insignificant, police say.