A report of a theft in progress call ended up helping Chattanooga police recover a number of stolen weapons and vehicles.
Chattanooga police were dispatched July 13 to investigate a report that several men were attempting to break into a vehicle.
Police found two stolen vehicles and a discarded, stolen firearm near the residence.
After obtaining a search and seizure warrant, police found:
- Ruger 57 pistol with a loaded magazine (stolen)
- Ruger SR9C pistol with a loaded magazine (stolen)
- Springfield XD 45 pistol with a loaded magazine
- Glock 22 .40 pistol with a loaded magazine
- Century Arms .308 rifle with a loaded magazine (stolen)
- Three additional loaded .308 magazines
- 1.26 grams of powder, suspected to be fentanyl
- 1.21 grams of blue pills, suspected to be fentanyl
- Five suspected stolen vehicle key fobs- Jeep, General Motors, Mercedes, Audi, and BMW
Three of the firearms recovered were found to have been used in various gun crimes in the city.
All of those investigations are pending, according to police.