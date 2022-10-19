Chattanooga police are taking a closer look at a fight that broke out at a bar called The Boneyard on Station Street earlier this month, after a department spokesperson called the customer involved the 'primary aggressor.'
In the video, a security guard and a customer, identified as Caleb Young, can be seen getting into a fight outside the bar. The security guard can be seen punching Young, appearing to knock him unconscious.
A second security guard can later be seen pulling him to the side of the street, away from moving traffic, which is where he lies for almost two minutes before people on the street appear to check on him.
In a police report, officers said they found Young still in the street "bleeding from the head and mouth." Officers said he "made slurred statements" unrelated to officers' questions.
There was no reference in the report related to following up with Young to attempt to get his side of the story.
Last week, a Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson spoke definitively about the incident.
"The incident report lines up with the video showing the patron as the primary aggressor," the spokesperson told Local 3 News via email on Thursday, a week after the incident took place. "The two bouncers declined prosecution of the incident and the call was closed."
But just a few days later, the city denied Local 3 News' multiple public records requests for body camera video, security camera video, and 911 calls of the incident, citing an open investigation.
Three unanswered emails later, a different department spokesperson again told Local 3 News the investigation was open, adding they could not answer many questions about the incident because of it.
"After speaking with a few people, it appears we were not aware of the incident in its entirety," the spokesperson said in an email. "So the case was re-opened to look at more thoroughly."
Local 3 News asked Police Chief Celeste Murphy about the investigation during a press conference Wednesday.
"We can never say that a case can never be re-opened," Murphy said in response to a question asking what new information the department learned to re-open the case. "That's any case. We're going to be transparent and take another look at it based off of new information."
Murphy would not answer any specific questions about the case, citing the open investigation.
"I want to honor the work that's being done there," she said. "As soon as we can elaborate on that, we will."
Young's attorney said he is considering a civil lawsuit against the bar, and has filed a criminal complaint. The department would not confirm if a complaint has been filed or if that was the reason the investigation was re-opened.
The incident is just the latest in at least three dozen calls from Station Street in the last year.
Earlier this year, a Local 3 News investigation found officers had warned the owner of The Blue Light about gang activity in the area after a large fight on Halloween of last year.
In February, Westbound Bar was issued a warning by the city's beer board for a fight that broke out in the street.
And in June, security camera video showed customers fled the street after two people were shot.
"I can only operate off of where we started at the beginning of the summer," Murphy said. "I don't want to see that happen again, and it hadn't through the summer. So, I view that as a success. So, does it keep me awake at night? IT has not since that weekend since we've had such a successful summer."
Immediately after that shooting in June, the department announced the city would be increasing patrols on the street over the weekends, but Murphy said they have been scaled back based on what they perceive as a decreasing need.