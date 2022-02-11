The Chattanooga Police Department has shared that they continue to see a rash of robberies targeting Latino victims in the Oak Grove community just South of Highland Park.
CPD says just this morning Traffic Investigator Marvin Perez sat down with the wonderful folks at La Paz Chattanooga to film a public safety message for the Latino Community.
CPD asks anyone who may have information related to the recent robberies, or if anyone has been the victim of a robbery (or any crime) to please call 423-698-2525.
CPD states everyone deserves to feel safe in their own community and The Chattanooga Police Department is committed to ensuring that.