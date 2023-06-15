A Chattanooga police officer is under another internal affairs investigation on Thursday.
According to a CPD spokesperson, Sergeant Robin Davenport is under an internal affairs investigation, but no reason for the investigation was provided.
Back in 2015, Sgt. Davenport was under an internal affairs investigation after he was accused of sending explicit text messages to an 11-year-old.
Sgt. Davenport was later cleared of criminal charges related to that case.
Local 3 News is working to learn the reason behind this latest investigation of Sgt. Davenport.
