Chattanooga Police say a missing child call this morning led to the discovery of a drowned child.
Police were notified just before 9 a.m. of a 3-year-old missing child and immediately deployed search and rescue measures in the 4900 block of Angela Drive.
Multiple agencies including Tennessee Highway Patrol, East Ridge Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department and Red Bank Police Department assisted in the search.
The child was found by CPD Officers in a creek nearby the residence.
CPR was immediately administered and the child was taken to a local hospital.
The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
The investigation is on-going.