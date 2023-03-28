After Nashville's devastating school shooting on Monday, it's normal to ask what the response would be in our area. How will Chattanooga police respond to an active shooter scenario? How will hospitals, like Erlanger, respond to mass casualties?
"We're coming. We're coming. If something happens, we are responding,” says Assistant Chief Jerri Sutton.
Major Daniel Jones, over Special Operations, says an active event would require a specific response from the department. They will always have two goals: neutralizing a threat and the preservation of life.
"Every time that we have opportunity to train is incidents themselves, and then also the planned trainings that we would have,” says Jones.
Jones says the department routinely looks for ways to improve after every incident. After incidents in other cities, Jones says they analyze each situation. He says they look at the details to learn how they could better respond, if it were to happen here.
Assistant Chief Sutton says they train annually, quarterly, monthly, and during shifts.
“The training division reviews our use of force reports as well as incident reports to see where we may have deficiencies,” she says.
Sutton says at the end of the year, a recommendation is sent to show ways to improve. She says some supervisors look at their responses, so they can implement training into shifts.
“We don’t want to give our hand away,” Sutton says.
Dr. Lisa Smith at Erlanger Hospital says they constantly are preparing for a mass casualty, if one were to happen.
“We have dedicated trauma staff that pulls the monthly data and analyzes it. We're always looking to do things better,” Dr. Smith says.
She says they participate in trauma activation rehearsals, mock runs, quarterly.
Dr. Smith says in addition to their training, they have learned from real-life experiences over the years.
“This is our job, and this is what we train for,” she says. “So, we are ready, willing, and able to do what comes our way.”