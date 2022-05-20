Chattanooga police say a man was shot and killed while walking in the East Lake area early Friday morning.
It happened in the 3600 block of 13th Avenue around 12:45am.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple bullet wounds.
Police say the victim was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app which is formerly known as the CPD mobile app.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.