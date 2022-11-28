Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing that happened over the weekend.
It happened shortly after 1:00am on Sunday in the 1200 block of E. 23rd Street.
Police say a man was found with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital.
Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
The victim's name has not been released.
If you have any information about this case, please call 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app.
