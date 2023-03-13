Chattanooga police are investigating several fights that were reported over the weekend and sent at least one person who was robbed to a hospital.
Police responded to a call about several fights in the area of 1450 Rossville Avenue around 2:15am on Saturday following a reported assualt at a nearby Station Street bar.
While responding to the fights, an officer saw a man who was having a hard time getting on his feet because of a serious injury.
The 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
At the time of report, it was unknown how he was injured, and he wasn't able to tell police what happened. It turned out to be a robbery (reported the next day).
Police say they are investigating the robbery and say charges are pending.
