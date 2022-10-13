Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Rossville Boulevard Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:20pm in the 4500 block near McDonald’s.
Police say a bullet grazed the hip of a 49-year-old man, whose injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police say the incident appears to be isolated and say there’s no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
