Chattanooga police say a suspect in a shooting Sunday morning has been detained.
It happened around 2:15am in the 900 block of N. Orchard Knob Avenue.
Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being in the area and found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound when they arrived.
The victim was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
Police say they are working to learn the details of what led to the incident.
If you have any information, please call CPD at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip via the Atlas One App.
