Chattanooga police are investigating after a shot was fired into an area health center on Friday morning.

It happened around 8:55am in the 1200 block of Dodson Avenue at Dodson Avenue Health Center.

Police say someone fired a gun, sending a bullet through a window at the center.

No one was injured.

Police say there no leads on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information about this case, please call 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.

