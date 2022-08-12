Chattanooga police are investigating after a shot was fired into an area health center on Friday morning.
It happened around 8:55am in the 1200 block of Dodson Avenue at Dodson Avenue Health Center.
Police say someone fired a gun, sending a bullet through a window at the center.
No one was injured.
Police say there no leads on a suspect at this time.
If you have any information about this case, please call 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip using the Atlas One app.
