Chattanooga police are investigating after two teenagers were shot on Thursday.
Police were called to the scene to treat one victim, and a different victim showed up to the hospital around the same time, law enforcement said Thursday evening.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, officers responded to the call of a shooting at 2010 McCallie Ave just before 6:30 p.m. to find that a teenager had been shot. Police on the scene were told that "a group of teenagers were walking into the business when a dark vehicle pulled up and occupants of the vehicle began shooting in their direction," a press release said.
Around the same time, a different teenager arrived at the hospital, also with a gunshot wound.
The injuries for both victims are not life-threatening, police said, and investigators are working to determine if the incidents are linked.
No suspect information is available and no arrests have been made. If you know anything, call CPD at 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.