Chattanooga police say a woman has been charged in connection to the shooting of a family member on Monday.
It happened around 2:00am in the 5200 block of Usher Drive.
Police say they arrested 31-year-old Ashley Taylor after they learned of a family member who was being treated for a gunshot wound.
Police say Taylor shot the victim during an argument.
The victim's name and exact relation to the suspect have not been released.
Taylor is charged with aggravated domestic assault, four counts of reckless endangerment, and possession of a gun while intoxicated.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.