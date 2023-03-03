Chattanooga police say an officer was forced to break up a fight at Brainerd High on Thursday night after a basketball game against Tyner.
Police say a group of teenage girls were found fighting at the entrance of the school’s gym.
Police say the officer was able to separate some of the girls involved in the incident but when two girls kept fighting, he had to use his taser on one of them.
The sound of the taser cleared the scene and the officer was able to detain a 16-year-old suspect.
Police say the suspect was placed in her mother’s custody.
Police are working to figure out the names of the others involved in the fight and say charges are pending.
