Chattanooga police say a man was kidnapped after leaving work early Monday morning.
It happened in the 200 block of Northgate Mall Drive shortly after 4:20am.
Police say a 43-year-old man was robbed, kidnapped and had his vehicle stolen as he was leaving work.
Police say the victim is safe and unharmed. His name has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app.
