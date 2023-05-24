Chattanooga police say two shooting victims were found in the Alton Park area on Tuesday night.
Shortly before 10:30pm, police say they were called to the 200 block of W. 37th Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Police say they "were advised that unknown assailants approached the area, possibly on foot, and shot the men."
The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
