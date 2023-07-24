Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Southside area on Monday night.
It happened shortly before 9:00pm in the 200 block of Water Street.
Police say a 17-year-old male was shot and killed.
Police say they were told a suspicious vehicle was moving through the area and opened fire.
Police say officers performed "life-saving measures" on the teen but his injuries were too severe.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
