Chattanooga police are investigating an incident in which undocumented immigrants were dropped off at a local hotel.

Police received calls from residents claiming that undocumented immigrants were dropped off at Comfort Inn and Suites in Lookout Valley by a bus line called Coastal Crew Company.

This is the same bus company that tried to drop off immigrants on Wednesday in Dade County.

Sheriff stops illegal immigrants from being dropped off in Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross says they were meant to be taken from Texas to Washington DC and he believes the bus driver was encouraging the immigrants to get off the bus on the way.

Sheriff Ray Cross told Local 3 News, the driver was taking the passengers from Texas to Washington, DC.

The governors of Texas and Arizona have been bussing migrants to the nation’s capital and some of those migrants were caught trying to enter the country illegally.

Chattanooga police say they are trying to find the undocumented immigrants right now.

The bus is still parked at the hotel.

