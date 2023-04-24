Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting just after 8 p.m. Sunday on Peeples Street.
Police found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Hours later, another man appear at a local hospital saying that he was injured in the same shooting. He is in stable condition.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.