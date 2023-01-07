Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot Saturday near the 3300 Block of Hughes Ave.
CPD says the call came in just after 2 p.m of a man explaining he had been shot and was driving himself to the hospital.
Officers were told by the victim that he had been searching for his stolen vehicle and that he believed it was in the area. While driving through the area, the victim located a vehicle he believed to be his.
The victim stated while attempting to make contact with the vehicle, several shots were fired and the victim was subsequently struck.
Police were later notified of a second victim who was dropped off at a local hospital by a vehicle matching the stolen vehicle.
CPD says both victims have non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.