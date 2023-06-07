featured
Chattanooga police investigate victim found with stab wounds to the neck
- Jordan Rudzinski
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing late Tuesday night on 1200 Poplar Street.
Just before midnight Tuesday, responding officers say they found a victim with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck.
The Chattanooga Police Department says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CPD Investigators are working to determine the details of the incident. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.
