Stabbing
The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a stabbing late Tuesday night on 1200 Poplar Street. 
Just before midnight Tuesday, responding officers say they found a victim with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck.
 
The Chattanooga Police Department says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
 
CPD Investigators are working to determine the details of the incident. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you