Chattanooga police investigate shots fired call after early morning argument Thursday
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Chattanooga Police are searching for answers after a man was shot on Dodson Avenue Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting just after 10:30 a.m., and located a man suffering from a non-life threatening injury.
Police were told that the victim had an argument with an unnamed party. The argument progressed and shots were fired.
Police are still working on details surrounding the incident and no arrests have yet been made.
