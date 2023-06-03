featured
Chattanooga police investigate Saturday morning shooting on Grove Street
Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officers say they located a man on Grove Street suffering from non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police were told the shooting occurred at another location.
Investigators are currently working to determine the facts of the case.
There are currently no named suspects and no arrests have been made.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
