Chattanooga Police investigate Saturday morning shooting following home invasion in Brainerd
Chattanooga Police continue to investigate this morning’s home invasion shooting in the 3900 block of Cherryton Drive in Brainerd. 

At 7:16 this morning, officers responded to a suspicious activity call at the residence on Cherryton Drive.

When they arrived, they found several shell casings, a firearm, and a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the arm and groin.

Police say he was transported to the hospital.

A short time later, a 21-year-old man checked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the home invasion.

His specific involvement in the incident is still being investigated.

