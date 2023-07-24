Chattanooga Police say four minor children were in a vehicle that was involved in a road rage shooting on I-75 Saturday morning.
Officers reported around 11 a.m., that they had located a man suffering from a non-life threatening injuries to his arm.
The man told law enforcement that he rolled down his window to tell an aggressive driver that he had kids in the car when the suspect fired shots into the vehicle.
None of the children were harmed and the man was taken to the hospital.
Police are following leads, but no arrests have been made.