Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting near Brainerd High School tonight.
Just before 7 p.m., police were notified of multiple shots fired in the area of Brainerd High School.
Police arrived in the area and secured the scene. Police say they did find evidence of gunfire in the parking lot of the school.
There were no injuries, however, multiple vehicles sustained property damage from the shooting.
The details of the incident have yet to be determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.