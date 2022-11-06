Chattanooga police investigate homicide of juvenile boy killed Sunday morning
Chattanooga police say a juvenile was shot to death early Sunday morning.
Officers received a call just before 4 a.m. of a person shot near the intersection of Shallowford Rd and Tunnel Blvd.
Upon arrival, police located a juvenile boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The cause of the incident is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
