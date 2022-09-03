The Chattanooga Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Talley Rd Friday night.
Just after 11 p.m., police were notified that a 59-year-old man had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the victim, who was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.
The injuries, at this time, appear to be non-life-threatening.
This investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.