Chattanooga Police are investigating this afternoon’s fatal shooting in the 5200 block of Woodland View Circle.
Police say they received the call at 3:15 pm and arrived on the scene two minutes later to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers immediately engaged in life-saving efforts and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but died at the hospital from his wounds.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Investigators are working the case and there is no further information we can release at the moment.