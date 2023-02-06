The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a shooting early Monday morning on 14th Street.
Police arrived at 4900 14th Street and found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers were told that the homeowner, Priscilla Teem, 34, heard a noise from her backyard and found the male victim.
Teem then allegedly fired a warning shot to get the individual to leave the property but struck him in the ankle.
Teem was charged with Aggravated Assault due to the victim posing no imminent threat at the time of the incident.
After being given first aid, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.