Chattanooga Police responded to a call of a shooting on Brainerd Road just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say they located the victim who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
 
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers were told the victim had been shot following an altercation with another person. Police are actively working to develop additional details in the incident.

No arrests have yet been made. This is an on-going investigation.

