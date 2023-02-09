Chattanooga Police need your help finding an additional suspect accused of shooting at several cars Wednesday.
Police responded to shots fired at 6506 Bonny Oaks Drive around 4:00pm Wednesday.
Witnesses at the scene gave police suspect vehicle descriptions prompting an area-wide search.
Investigators took Camron Hilt into custody after locating the suspect shortly after the incident, finding a gun and drugs they say he tossed.
Police say Hilt's car and two others were shot in the incident.
Hilt was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, possession, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police are still looking for the second vehicle involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call (423) 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).