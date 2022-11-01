Chattanooga police say the number of overdose deaths in the city continues to rise in 2022.
The number of overdose deaths is continuously rising. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please reach out. pic.twitter.com/IVlHPvedux— Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) November 1, 2022
From January 1 to October 31, officers responded to 119 overdose deaths and 692 overdoses that were not fatal, according to data from CPD’s record management system.
During the same time period in 2021, officers responded to 93 overdose deaths and 697 that were not fatal.
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please visit the Hamilton County Coalition website or call the Tennessee State Crisis Hotline at 1-(855)-CRISIS 1 OR 1-(855) 271-7471.