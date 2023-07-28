A ghost gun is an un-serialized firearm that can be purchased at any age, And without a background check. This is because when you begin to create one, you do not purchase a fully functioning gun.
Sergeant Josh May says a ghost gun is legal to build and own, unless it is built to sell.
"Ghost guns, it's kind of a slang term. It's actually a PMF, which is a privately manufactured firearm. So, they're guns that you can pretty much make on your own at home,” he explains.
He says they can be 3D printed or built using a kit.
A loophole allows anyone to purchase the parts to construct a ghost gun because it is not functional until fully built.
"The gun itself is an inanimate object. So, it is not what's legal and what's illegal. It's the person possessing it," he says. "There are people who cannot have firearms, that don't need them. This is the way they get them.”
Sergeant May says because anyone can create one, it does cause concern for law enforcement.
He says last year, they seized more than 1,200 guns and says 20 of those were ghost guns. This year, he says they have already seen an increase in the number of ghost guns confiscated.
"We've seen an uptick the last couple of years because they've become extremely more profound on the Internet. We recovered I think about 10 so far this year, and those will be guns off prohibited possessors,” he says.
May believes there are more firearms than people and says many are used legally. He says about 98% of firearms in America are in the right hands of responsible gun owners.
He says they are working to find illegal firearms to remove them from the community.
"That's what we're focusing on, those that 2%. We want those 2% who are out here doing the bad stuff to not have any more tools that their disposal to do more bad stuff,” he says.
Sergeant May says ghost guns do not create a bigger threat than a standard firearm. He says it's the people who possess them. He says creating a ghost gun is a unique way for gun enthusiasts to create their own.