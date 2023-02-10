On Wednesday, Chattanooga Police officers stopped a vehicle they thought matched the description of the person who shot at several vehicles in Bonny Oaks Drive that same day.
The stop, which officers believed was a felony stop for a shooting suspect, resulted in a juvenile being un-handcuffed after the police realized they had the wrong person.
Sergeant Phillip McClain says the officers involved followed protocols perfectly and were able to de-escalate the situation.
He says officers were in the area after receiving the call, and conducted a felony stop after receiving tips of a car description and the passenger matching reports.
In the bodycam video, you see an officer pull the vehicle over, and get out of his car with a gun drawn. He then gave directions to the passenger to put his hands in the air and walk backwards to him.
McClain says during a felony stop, multiple officers are involved. One officer is to give verbal commands that are loud and clear. Other responders surround the vehicle at tactical vantage points.
Another officer approaches and handcuffs the juvenile. McClain says those on scene looked at verbal and non-verbal cues to assess the situation.
“De-escalation is, is where we want to train our officers to take a situation that may be a very volatile type of situation, and to bring it down to where there's an ongoing open line of communication," says McClain.
After realizing the juvenile was not the suspect, the officers immediately un-handcuffed him. One officer wanted to explain the situation to the driver, the child's mother.
“I think that's something that that individual officer just took upon himself,” says McClain. “Hey, let me go explain to mom what's going on, so she understands. And of course, what the current environment is going on right now, nothing is more important than assuring somebody that you're going to be OK.”
McClain says the Chattanooga Police Department released the footage for transparency with the community. He says Police Chief Celeste Murphy wanted the public to see how they handled the situation.
“Since my arrival at the department, I’ve assured residents that we’re working to serve and protect this community and I’m proud to say that we were able to safely apprehend an individual involved in a violent encounter. Our officers work fervently to do the right thing, the right way and that’s exactly what occurred. Chattanooga residents can be assured of our commitment to them,” says Murphy in a Facebook post.
McClain adds, “"What we don't want to do or create is a situation where people think that we've got something to hide, because certainly we don't."
On Friday afternoon, McClain told us they may have found one of the vehicles involved, but it was un-occupied.
One suspect is behind bars in the case. If you know where the other person is, call 423-698-2525.