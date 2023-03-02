Local 3 News learned on Thursday a Chattanooga Police Department captain is under investigation.
According to a CPD spokesperson, Captain Mark Smeltzer is under an internal affairs investigation.
The spokesperson says Captain Smeltzer is being investigated for harassment.
The spokesperson says Captain Smeltzer is not on leave while the investigation takes place.
An earlier version of this story cited sexual harassment and that information came from the Chattanooga Police Department. A press release sent a few hours later clarified the harassment has not been classified and the investigation is ongoing.