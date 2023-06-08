The Chattanooga Police Department held their weekly update this morning.
One topic continues to be discussed over the last few months - auto theft crimes.
The department says they continue to see thefts of Hyundai and Kias. In fact, they say seven more have been stolen this week.
CPD said it is still a 47% increase over the last year. But, they say there is a glaring fact on why some vehicles are being taken - they are not locked.
Executive Chief of Police Harry Sommers stated, "Frankly, after looking at the statistics, I would suggest locking your car normally.. because that's where the majority of the entry into that is just an unlocked vehicle".
He continued to say that not only are unlocked cars increasing the number of those vehicles being stolen, but the large majority of stolen guns will also be taken from cars that are unlocked.