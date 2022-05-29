On Saturday around 10:48 pm, Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired on the 100 block of Cherry Street near Market street.
Chattanooga Police have have confirmed 6 people were shot. Four have non-life threatening injuries, and two have life-threatening injuries. All parties were transported to the hospital.
Police say victims range from teens to early 20s.
They do have one person of interest in custody connected to the shooting.
If you are traveling downtown this weekend, Police do have Market Street up to Cherry Street blocked as the investigation continues.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the Chattanooga community.
This story is developing stay with Local 3 News as we work to learn more.