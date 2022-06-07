During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy updated the council on the investigation of the shooting on McCallie Avenue over the weekend.
Following her update, Chief Murphy was asked about the public safety camera at 2100 McCallie Avenue by Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod.
Chief Murphy replied, “We did have a malfunction with the camera in that area. So we’re addressing that immediately for the future. It did not at all stall the investigation. We still have very good leads that are leading us towards identification of the suspects in that matter, but that’s a problem I have to own up to and one that we’ll fix for the future.”
Chief Murphy again assured the council that the malfunction has in no way affected the investigation of the shooting.
Chief Murphy also said that when it comes to fixing the cameras, there’s a process that’s not totally on CPD’s time line because other entities are involved. She said the department is looking in to other alternative measures to make sure the department has a faster way to restore service if a camera goes down again.
The first 15 safety cameras were installed in June of 2017 in areas with higher crime rates, after the City Council approved CPD's request for $250,000 to purchase them. The cameras are monitored at CPD's real time intelligence center.
According to Local 3 News' latest report, a total 53 cameras have been installed throughout the city to date.
Chief Murphy said more cameras have been ordered and CPD should be getting them soon.
