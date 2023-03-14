Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy made history a year ago this week, when she took the helm at the department. Chief Murphy is the first woman, and first Black woman to hold the position.
She said this year has been a whirlwind: there's been good times and bad times, but the good has ultimately outweighed the bad. Chief Murphy said when she first came into the position, violent crime was the biggest thing she had to tackle.
She said they were able to pull together the command staff, police officers, detectives and implement strategies which all helped toward her biggest accomplishment, reducing crime. From 2022 to 2021 she said there's been a notable crime reduction.
Although there's been some good in the past year, Chief Murphy acknowledged there's also been some struggles. Shootings in Chattanooga have more than doubled compared to this time last year. Officers responded to 16 shootings in January and February. That's compared to seven shootings in the same time frame in 2022.
She said they're looking at enhancing technology like cameras and also creating new positions in response.
"Trying to spread it out, give people specializations in areas so that they can focus more intently on things that we need in those specific areas," explained Chief Murphy.
For two decades, Chief Murphy worked her way up through the rankings at the Atlanta Police Department, which she said has prepared her to handle situations like last summer's mass shootings on McCallie Avenue and Walnut Street.
"I know that those things back-to-back are not what Chattanooga is about or what they're used to. So making sure that I got the patience from the community that this department is prepared to be able to handle those challenges. That is what kind of kept me up at night," said CPD Chief Murphy.
She said she's also trying to engage with her department, making sure there is no gap in communication. With the community she said she's continually building relationships.
"In order for me to hear people's voices I have to be there, in their neighborhoods, talking to them one-on-one. Whether it be a group setting or you know, a meeting, or festival or whatever the case may be."
She emphasized that if anyone is having an event and wants the department there, all they have to do is let them know. She may not be able to attend herself, but someone will be there to represent the police department.
If she could change anything in the past year, Chief Murphy said she would probably take things a little slower.
"It was a lot of rush in the beginning and I would probably come in a little bit slower. Take a little but more time, but this just wasn't, it kind of wasn't enough time, but a lot of things were being thrust upon the department at the same time early on. But just to be able to take a little more time to individually know everybody in my department as well as the community."
In her next year as Police Chief she says she's focusing on things that she wanted to accomplish in her first year, like youth engagement.
"We're moving into another summer, so it's going to be a really comprehensive and strategic move to make sure we focus on our children, but we also need collaboration with our parents."
She's also looking to further the internal growth of the department.
"I want everyone to have an opportunity to feel like this is a career path and not just a job. I want people to be happy about coming to work everyday and I want them to be proud of this police department."
As she heads into her second year as Chief, Murphy leaves this piece of advice for any girls with dreams of being in law enforcement: "What's best about me being here first is that I won't be the last. And that's exactly what the message that I want to communicate to little girls as they grow into women, and there's growth on this police department as well."
Chief Murphy said she plans to stay in Chattanooga as long as they will keep her and wants to see things that the department has started come to fruition.