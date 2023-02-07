UPDATE: Chattanooga Police has charged David Fritts (age 43) with Homicide and Felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Fritts is currently in custody in New York awaiting extradition to Tennessee for his involvement in the homicide that took place at 605 Merriam Street in January.
PREVIOUS: Chattanooga police are searching for suspects after a person was found shot to death inside a home on Thursday, officials announced Monday.
According to police, officers were told a woman was unresponsive at 605 Merriam Street around 12:33PM on Jan. 26.
First responders found 48-year-old Angela Young dead from a gunshot wound.
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App. You can remain anonymous.