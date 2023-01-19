Five minors face charges after a police chase on Lee Highway on Wednesday afternoon.
Chattanooga police say they pursued a stolen car that they knew was carrying people facing aggravated assault charges.
Police say the suspects hit three different vehicles before stopping near the intersection of Lee Highway and Highway 153.
Nobody was hurt.
The minors face 10 charges each including attempted theft from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
