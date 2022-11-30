Chattanooga police say they will be implementing a new protocol, changing how officers respond to traffic crashes.
Officers will respond to crashes that meet these criteria:
- Death or injury
- Hit and run
- Impairment of an operator due to alcohol or drugs
- Government-owned vehicles or property
- Hazardous materials
- Disturbances between principals
- Major traffic congestion as a result of the crash
- Damage to vehicles to the extent that towing is required
CPD says that they are following the lead of other, similarly-sized and staffed departments who are spending large amounts of time on traffic crashes that are not considered "priority one" calls.
Those are considered lower on the scale of priority due to no injury or lack of severe property damage, according the CPD.
CPD says that if you are involved in a crash that falls outside of the eight qualifying criteria for crashes, you will still need to call to report the crash and CPD dispatch will then let the involved parties know how they will report the crash to the city and the state.
The involved parties will be transferred to a recording within CPD that will explain their reporting requirements and the steps that are needed to fulfill those requirements.
CPD says that officers were spending 35+ hours a day on traffic crashes that are not within the eight qualifying exceptions.