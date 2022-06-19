Chattanooga Police say a dangerous suspect is now behind bars, thanks to collaboration between several agencies.
According to a CPD Facebook post, officers took Diantree Williams into custody on Brainerd Road Saturday night. He was wanted for aggravated assault.
Court records show a CPD officer attempted to pull Williams over for extremely dark tinted windows. This happened around 5:00 p.m. Saturday on Laura Street.
According to the affidavit, Williams rolled down his window as the officer approached his car saying he was trying to pull over, but kept slowly moving. The officer says he told Williams to put the car in park multiple times, but the suspect kept moving.
The arrest report goes on to say the officer reached for Williams door handle when he still didn't stop. Williams then took off, hitting the officer's arm.
The officer is expected to be okay.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and several other charges.