A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning resulted in the driver being arrested and charged with DUI.
The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Brielle Leary, is a Chattanooga Police Department cadet.
The crash happened about 7:30am near 7800 Hale Road.
Leary's Nissan Pathfinder left the road and struck a tree.
CPD says that indicators found at the scene of the crashed Leary was driving led to the arrest and charges.
Additionally, two patrol firearms were found in the vehicle.
Leary appeared to have failed roadside sobriety tests, and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation for injuries. Afterward, she was taken to Silverdale.
The arrest may have other implications for Leary, including CPD discipline which could include termination.