Chattanooga police have arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping on Volkswagen Drive.
Saturday, witnesses told police that they saw Timothy Rollins shooting into the air and yelling at a woman to get in the car with him.
The victim told police that Rollins forced her to drive him around and threatened to kill her.
She later dropped him of at an apartment complex then called for help.
Timothy Rollins is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assaults, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm with committing a felony.