Chattanooga police say a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on E. 3rd Street on Thursday.
It happened around 9:15am in the 1800 block.
Police say they responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call in the area and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.
Police say 43-year-old Jeremy Lydell Sawyer was later arrested.
Sawyer is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed, and Tempering With Or Fabricating Evidence.
He is schedule to appear in court on September 21.
