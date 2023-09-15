ARREST, CRIME, GENERIC

Chattanooga police say a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting on E. 3rd Street on Thursday.

It happened around 9:15am in the 1800 block.

Police say they responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call in the area and found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Police say 43-year-old Jeremy Lydell Sawyer was later arrested.

Sawyer is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Possessing A Firearm With Intent To Go Armed, and Tempering With Or Fabricating Evidence.

He is schedule to appear in court on September 21.

