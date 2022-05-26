Chattanooga police have arrested a woman in connection to a shooting off Bonny Oaks Drive early Thursday morning.
It happened in the 7700 block of Basswood Drive around 2:15am.
Police say an unidentified 55-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident and received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim said he was sleeping when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.
Police say the suspect, 61-year-old Audrey Johnson, has been arrested for the incident.
Johnson is charged with attempted criminal homicide and is being held at the Silverdale Detention Center.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One App, formerly known as the CPD Mobile App.
